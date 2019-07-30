ROH And CMLL Partner For Global Wars Espectacular

– ROH sent out the following announcement:

The biggest stars in CMLL are headed to Ring or Honor to do battle with ROH’s top stars in Global Wars Espectacular, a three-city tour in September.

Global Wars has been a staple event in ROH since 2012, but the 2019 version marks the first time the sensational luchadors from CMLL, the top promotion in Mexico, will be involved.

Global Wars Espectacular kicks off on Sept. 6 at the Ford Community Center in Dearborn, Mich., then heads to the Odeum Expo in Chicago on Sept. 7 and concludes at the Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee on Sept 8.

The following CMLL stars have been signed for the tour:

— Caristico (Sept. 7-8 only)

— Volador Jr.

— Stuka Jr.

— Triton

— Barbaro Cavernario

— Hechicero

— Rey Bucanero

— Okumura

An official partnership between ROH and CMLL was forged three years ago and has never been stronger. Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to experience the historic Global Wars Espectacular!

ROH PRESENTS GLOBAL WARS ESPECTACULAR

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6, 7:30 P.M. EASTERN

FORD COMMUNITY CENTER

DEARBORN, MI

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7, 7 P.M. CENTRAL

ODEUM EXPO

CHICAGO, IL

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8, 7 P.M. CENTRAL

POTAWATOMI CASINO

MILWAUKEE, WI