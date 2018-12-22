ROH Announces Baltimore Show as Final Stop Before G1 Supercard

– ROH Wrestling has announced that the promotion’s upcoming event on March 31 in Baltimore, Road to G1 Supercard: Baltimore, will be the final stop before the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard show at the Madison Square Garden. You can check out the full announcement below.

The Baltimore show will be held on March 31 at the UMBC Event Center. Tickets for the event will go on sale early next month.

The final stop before G1 Supercard, the biggest event in Ring of Honor history, will take place in Baltimore on Sunday, March 31 when the UMBC Event Center hosts Road to G1 Supercard: Baltimore.

Tickets for the pivotal show, which will be streamed LIVE for HonorClub, go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time for HonorClub members, and Friday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time for the general public.

G1 Supercard, a ground-breaking event co-promoted by ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, will be held on April 6 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The show sold out within minutes after going on sale to the general public.

Road to G1 Supercard: Baltimore gives the top stars in wrestling one last opportunity to head to Madison Square Garden with momentum.

Pro wrestling has a rich history in Baltimore, as does ROH, and Road to G1 Supercard: Baltimore undoubtedly will add another important chapter to that history.

Road To G1 Supercard: Baltimore

UMBC Event Center

Sunday, March 31, 2019

ROH Meet & Greets: 4 p.m.

Bell time: 6 p.m.