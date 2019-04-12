Various News: ROH Announces Best In The World PPV, Kelly Klein Throws Out First Pitch, Free Shane Strickland Match

– Ring of Honor has announced that it’s next PPV, Best in the World, will happen in Baltimore, Maryland on June 28 at the UMBC Event Center at 8 PM ET. There will be a TV taping the next night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets for both shows go on sale on April 17 at 10 AM ET for HonorClub members and on April 10 at 10 AM ET for everyone else.

– Kelly Klein threw out the first pitch yesterday for the Cincinnati Reds game.

Thanks for stopping by, Kelly! 😃 And thanks for not giving us the End of the Match! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SfDNHfOgeK — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 11, 2019

– Powerslam.tv has released a free match between Shane Strickland and Darby Allin from DEFY Wrestling.