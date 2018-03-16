Various News: ROH Announces Best in the World PPV, Matches For Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV, Former WWE Stars In Business Together

– Ring of Honor has announced that they will hold the Best in the World PPV on June 29 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Best In The World returns to PPV and for #HonorClub VIP on Fri June 29! LIVE from #ROHBaltimore at the brand new @UMBCEventCenter! Tickets on sale THIS Wednesday (HonorClub) and next Friday (general public)! https://t.co/BiFkikcGnP pic.twitter.com/UQv9mlffbZ — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 16, 2018

They’ve also announced that tickets are on sale for their UK return in May.

– Tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will have two matches from The New Beginning Osaka with commentary from Jim Ross and Josh Barnett. The show happened on February 10. The AXS TV episode airs at 8 PM ET with a 11:30 PM ET replay. The matches include Hirooki Goto vs. Evil for the NEVER Openweight Championship and Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

– Former WWE wrestlers Travis Tomko and Giovanni “Romeo” Roselli are working together for the PurLife Fitness gyms in Florida. Tomko founded the first one four years ago with two other co-owners in Delray Beach. It expanded to a second location in Boca Raton, with Roselli coming in last year to run the training departments. They plan to expand through the state of Florida and eventually the US.