ROH Announces Deal To Begin Airing on Fight Network UK
Ring of Honor is heading to the UK for weekly airings, announcing a new deal with Fight Network UK. ROH announced on Wednesday that their weekly show will air Wednesdays on the network, which is on Sky Channel 192, at 11 PM.
You can see the full announcement below:
ROH BEGINS AIRING WEEKLY IN THE UK
The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Fight Network UK, beginning tonight.
The “Ring of Honor Wrestling” television show will be broadcast every Wednesday at 11 p.m. Fight Network UK is available on Sky Channel 192 from 9 p.m. each Wednesday to Sunday evening.
ROH is the home promotion for the greatest pro wrestling competitors from around the globe, including British stars “The Villain” Marty Scurll and Mark Haskins, Scottish star Joe Hendry, and Irish star Session Moth Martina.
Fight Network is the world’s premier combat sports network dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports.
