ROH Announces Death Before Dishonor In July, Tickets Go On Sale Next Week

June 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor, under Tony Khan, has announced its next PPV, with Death Before Dishonor happening next month. The event happens on July 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. Tickets officially go on sale next Friday, July 8, at 10 AM ET.

Those advertised include Samoa Joe, FTR, Mercedes Martinez, Wheeler Yuta, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham. It will stream on B/R Live.

