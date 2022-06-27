wrestling / News
ROH Announces Death Before Dishonor In July, Tickets Go On Sale Next Week
June 27, 2022 | Posted by
Ring of Honor, under Tony Khan, has announced its next PPV, with Death Before Dishonor happening next month. The event happens on July 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. Tickets officially go on sale next Friday, July 8, at 10 AM ET.
Those advertised include Samoa Joe, FTR, Mercedes Martinez, Wheeler Yuta, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham. It will stream on B/R Live.
#ROH returns to PPV on Saturday, July 23 LIVE from Lowell, Ma. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 8 @ 10am ET https://t.co/Rhs16o0rw4 & https://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn pic.twitter.com/GZAGai4jLX
— Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose in a Black Bikini, Gunther Looking Ripped Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Orange Cassidy Reportedly Getting New Licensed Entrance Theme
- Several Wrestlers React Negatively To Kane Applauding The Overturning of Roe v. Wade
- WWE Held An At ‘All Hands On Deck’ Meeting Yesterday, Stephanie McMahon Acknowledged Investigation Into Vince