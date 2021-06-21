ROH Announces First Ever ‘Fight on the Farm’ Between Mark and Jay Briscoe

Ring of Honor has announced that on the weekend of July 3, Jay and Mark Briscoe will do battle in the first-ever ‘Fight on the Farm’. The match is self-explanatory, in that the two will be battling on their own chicken farm in Sandy Fork, Delaware. It will air on that weekend’s episode of ROH TV. Papa Briscoe came up with the idea as a way to get the two to settle their issues with a match.