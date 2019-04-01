ROH Announces First Recruitment Combine of 2019

Ring of Honor has announced the first recruitment combine of 2019, which will happen on May 4 and 5 at the ROH Dojo in Baltimore, Maryland. Here’s the press release:

The first ROH Recruitment Combine of 2019 will take place on Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5 at the ROH Dojo in Baltimore, MD!

Once you are approved, make your payment immediately to secure your spot!

Talent Scouts & Instructors for 5/4 and 5/5 will include…

– ROH Executive Producer/Head of Operations DELIRIOUS

– ROH Dojo Head Coach/Producer/Creative Consultant JOEY

– ROH Dojo Coach WILL FERRARA

– ROH Talent and Assistant Dojo Coach JONATHAN GRESHAM

– Lead ROH Broadcaster IAN RICCABONI

– ROH Senior Official TODD SINCLAIR

– AND MORE!

These Seminars/Camps have been the vehicle for ROH SIGNING such stars as…

– Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle

– Flip Gordon

– Former ROH World TV, World Tag Team, World Six-Man Tag Team & IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Matt Taven

– Former World Six-Man Tag Team Champion TK O’Ryan

– Former World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Vinny Marseglia

– 2017 Top Prospect Tournament Winner Josh “The Goods” Woods

The Combine is open to any current pro wrestler with at least one year’s experience. Each attendee is responsible for their own transportation to and from the ROH Dojo, and any necessary lodging. The ROH Dojo is conveniently located just by BWI Airport with plenty of lodging and car rental options.

The $300 registration fee includes each day’s activities plus lunch and critique by the ROH staff. The fee covers both days and there are no refunds issued if you don’t attend both days. Attending both days is crucial to get the full benefit of the teaching and feedback.

Saturday 5/4 will start at 10am and last until 6pm. Sunday 5/5 will start at 10am and last until at least 4pm.

All areas of professional wrestling will be covered from in-ring technique to out-of-the-ring attitude and conduct.

We will videotape personal interviews as well as sample promos. We will also be watching each attendee work out in the ring. There will be exhibition matches that will be critiqued in detail.

Conditioning, appearance, mindset and potential will also be evaluated.

We will get a complete look at the talent, and then detail for them either what they’re doing right, or what they need to improve on to make it in Ring of Honor and/or to become an all-around better wrestler.

The attendees who show they have what ROH wants, will be offered opportunities that may include, but are not limited to the possibility of, being booked on live ROH events, being invited to train at the ROH Dojo, or the goal of any attendee… being offered an ROH Developmental Contract.

Due to the overwhelming response to these seminars, we have limited enrollment to just 20 applicants to ensure each individual receives personal attention.

To enroll, you must complete the application & W9 forms below. The forms and registration fee must be submitted by Monday, April 29, 2019.

DOWNLOAD TRY-OUT CAMP / SEMINAR APPLICATION HERE

DOWNLOAD W9 FORM HERE

Fax / e-mail / Mail completed applications to

FAX 410-662-1450

Email: [email protected] and please put “May 2019 ROH Combine” in the subject line.

Mail:

Ring of Honor

Attn: May 2019 Combine

2000 West 41st Street

Baltimore, MD 21211