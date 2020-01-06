ROH Announces Free Show For February 9

Ring of Honor has announced a free show for February 9 called Free Enterprise and is part of their ROH Cares initiative. It happens at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, MD. Matches include:

* Slex vs. Flip Gordon

* The Briscoes vs. Bandido & Flamita

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb

Here’s a press release:

Baltimore, MD – Ring of Honor has the most loyal and passionate fans in professional wrestling – and has come up with something special to thank everyone for nearly two decades of unwavering support.

On Sunday, Feb. 9th at Baltimore’s UMBC Event Center, Ring of Honor Wrestling presents Free Enterprise, a live event featuring the best professional wrestlers on the planet that is absolutely FREE to attend.

Free Enterprise is an extension of the ongoing #ROHCares initiative in which ROH gives back to the community. This program has seen top stars regularly visit children’s hospitals and has provided veterans with free tickets to live events through a partnership with Vet Tix. Now ROH is giving all professional wrestling fans the ultimate opportunity to feel the ROH Experience in its hometown of Baltimore, MD, absolutely FREE.

Big matches have already been signed for this major event featuring the debut of top Australian star Slex versus Flip Gordon and The Briscoes versus Bandido and Flamita. Also, the dominant team of Dan Maff and Jeff Cobb will get their chance at ROH gold as they compete for the ROH World Tag Team Championship against champions Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham. Other stars signed to compete are ROH World Champion PCO, ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee, “El Toro Blanco” RUSH, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, and the Women of Honor debut of Session Moth Martina! More great matches and the main event will be announced very soon!

Want more? ROH continues to give back to its subscribers with a special FREE Meet and Greet session for HonorClub members. Don’t miss the opportunity to see and interact with your favorite wrestlers and check out ROHHonorClub.com to sign up so you can take part of the FREE Meet and Greet.

Free Enterprise will have a special 3 p.m. ET bell time. Tickets will be made available first for HonorClub members at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and for the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 17. All tickets are for reserved seating and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so don’t miss out on this extraordinary experience!

Stay tuned to ROHWrestling.com for more information and match details coming soon!