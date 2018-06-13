ROH Announces International Cup Tournament For The Honor Re-United Tour

– ROH announced today that there will be an International Cup tournament during the Honor Re-United Tour in August…

Coming off the highly successful Honor United Tour, the Best Wrestling on the Planet, Ring of Honor, returns to the UK with the HONOR RE-UNITED TOUR, featuring an eight-man, United States vs. United Kingdom Tournament!

The tournament is the First Annual Ring of Honor International Cup with the first round taking place in Edinburgh on Thursday August 16, the Semi Finals and Finals on Saturday August 18 in Doncaster, with the winner challenging for the Ring of Honor World Championship in the Main Event on Sunday August 19 in London!

The tournament marks the first of many anticipated International Cups, all of which possess endless possibilities, including the United States vs. Japan, United States vs. Germany, United States vs. Mexico, and more!

As we have seen from the recent Reach For The Sky, War of the Worlds – UK, and Honor United Tours, Ring of Honor brings in the very best UK stars to compete against its own stars year after year! Previous tours have brought stars like “The Villain” Marty Scurll, Will Ospreay, Mark Haskins, NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis, and others to ROH competition, with all making the most of their opportunities. Will we see a breakout star make the most of this opportunity or will an established star win the first-ever ROH International Cup?

The best way to experience ROH is to be there LIVE! There is nothing like the hard-hitting, in-your-face-action Ring of Honor can deliver LIVE.

1st ANNUAL RING OF HONOR INTERNATIONAL CUP – UNITED STATES VS. UNITED KINGDOM

Thursday, August 16 – Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Edinburgh, Scotland – 7:00pm GMT

4 FIRST ROUND MATCHES – USA VS. UK in each first round match

Saturday, August 18 – Doncaster Dome

Doncaster, England – 5:30pm GMT

SEMI FINALS & FINALS

Sunday, August 19 – York Hall

London, England – 5:00pm GMT

INTERNATIONAL CUP WINNER VS. ROH CHAMPION