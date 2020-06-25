ROH Announces Investigation Claims Made Against Its Wrestlers

Ring of Honor has released a statement announcing that it is opening an investigation into claims of sexual misconduct against ROH wrestlers. This includes Marty Scurll, who was accused of sexually assaulting a sixteen-year-old in 2015.

ROH wrote: “At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one that ensures all employees can work in a place where they feel safe and respected. We take these matters extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to this type of behavior. Ring of Honor has launched an immediate investigation into the claims made against its currently contracted wrestlers. We will update you on our investigation once it concludes.”