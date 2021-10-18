ROH Announces Matches For ‘Violence vs. Pure’ Episode, Pure Title Match

Ring of Honor has announced the matches for their “Violence vs. Pure” episode of ROH TV set for next week, plus more. In the latest Eck’s Files, it was announced that the following matches will take place on next weekend’s themed episode:

* Homicide vs. Jay Lethal

* Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs. Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams

* Tony Deppen vs. Rhett Titus

In addition, it was announced that Josh Woods’ firest defends of the ROH Pure Championship will take place “in a few weeks” when he battles LSG on the Championship Edition of ROH TV.