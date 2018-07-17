ROH Announces Meet & Greets For Friday Shows

– ROH has announced the details for the meet and greets for their Friday show in Nashville, Tennessee. You can see the full announcement below:

This summer, “The Best Wrestling on the Planet” is returning to a city in the South steeped in pro wrestling tradition, as Ring of Honor will hold a HonorClub On Tour event in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Friday, July 20!

Doors/Meet & Greets: 5:30pm CDT

Honor For All: 7:30pm CDT

ROH Meet & Greets will begin two hours prior to bell time. This is your opportunity to enjoy exclusive access with your favorite stars. Price includes one posed photo and one signed 8×10 (supplied by ROH) or personal item!

Young Bucks $40

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom $40

“The American Nightmare” Cody” $30

“The Villain” Marty Scurll $30

ROH World Television Champion Punishment Martinez $30

Flip Gordon $30

Mandy Leon (Free picture and signed 8×10 with the purchase of a WOH tee at the ROH Pro Shop)