ROH Announces New Location For Death Before Dishonor

As we noted yesterday, Ring of Honor had announced that it would be pulling its Death Before Dishonor PPV out of Florida due to recent COVID-19 spikes in the state. ROH has now announced the event will happen on September 12 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The announcement reads:

The Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sunday, Sept. 12 has been moved to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The show was originally scheduled to take place in Lakeland, Fla., at RP Funding Center, but the recent COVID-19 surge in the state necessitated the change in location.

The safety, health and well-being of our fans, talent and staff remain our top priority.

Those who purchased tickets for Lakeland will receive a full refund within seven business days.

Details regarding ticket sales for Death Before Dishonor in Philadelphia to be announced soon.