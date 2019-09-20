ROH Announces PCO & Brody King vs. Aussie Open and More For Honor United Tour

– Ring of Honor has set two matches for their upcoming Honor United tour of the UK. The company announced on Thursday that PCO and Brody King will take on Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) in London on October 25th. In addition, Mike Bailey will face Bandido in Bolton on October 27th:

