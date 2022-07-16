ROH Announces Restructuring of HonorClub Service

– Ahead of next week’s Death Before Dishonor show, Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that it will be restructuring the HonorClub service. This means that there will be a pause on new memberships as of today. Also, current membership holders of HonorClub will have their subscriptions extended until the overhauled version is launched later this fall.

Here’s the full announcement on update to HonorClub:

HonorClub Transformation Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022. Fans will be able to subscribe to HonorClub for a monthly fee of $9.99. New HonorClub content will become available 60 days after the events happen live. Sign up here to be notified of all updates and announcements related to HonorClub. Note that any refund requests by current members will be compensated with a $10 ShopHonor/ PWTees credit for every month remaining on the subscription. For questions or additional information, please email [email protected]

The company’s next event, ROH Death Before Dishonor, is scheduled for Saturday, July 23 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell on Saturday, July 23. The card will be available on Bleacher Report and pay-per-view.