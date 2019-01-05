ROH Announces Return of Tag Wars

– ROH Wrestling has announced Tag Wars 2019. Tag Wars will return with a 12-team tournament, where the winners will receive a shot at the ROH tag team titles. The tournament will be held across three cards during the Road to G1 Supercard events in Texas. You can check out the full announcement and ticket details below:

Tag Wars 2019, a 12-team tournament for a shot at the ROH World Tag Team Titles, will be held over three nights during the Road to G1 Supercard events in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio later this month.

Tag Wars kicks off with three tag matches on Jan. 24 in Dallas and continues with three more tag matches on Jan. 25 in Houston. On Jan. 26 in San Antonio, the winning teams from the first two nights will compete in a pair of three-way tag matches. The two winners of those matches advance to the finals later that night.

All three nights of Road to G1 Supercard in Texas will stream LIVE worldwide for HonorClub.

The winning team of Tag Wars 2019 will face the ROH World Tag Team Champions (currently Jay and Mark Briscoe) at the ROH 17th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 15 in Las Vegas. In addition, the winning Tag Wars team will be entered in the Crockett Cup, a tournament co-promoted by the NWA and ROH, on April 27 in Concord, N.C.

This will be the sixth edition of Tag Wars, which was first held in 2005. Past winners include The Kings of Wrestling (Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Hero), reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) and Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser.

Who will prevail this year and get a shot at the gold in Las Vegas? Join us in person or watch LIVE on HonorClub to find out!

Road To G1 Supercard Tour featuring Tag Wars 2019

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, 7:30 p.m. Central

Gilley’s Dallas

Dallas, TX

Streamed live worldwide for HonorClub

PURCHASE TICKETS

Friday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. Central

NRG Arena

Houston, TX

Streamed live worldwide for HonorClub

PURCHASE TICKETS

Saturday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. Central

Austin Highway Event Center

San Antonio, TX

Streamed live worldwide for HonorClub

PURCHASE TICKETS