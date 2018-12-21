ROH Announces The Signing of Bandido, He’ll Debut at January’s Events

ROH has officially announced that they have signed Bandido and that he will debut at the January events.

Bandido, one of pro wrestling’s hottest free agents, has signed with Ring of Honor and will make his highly anticipated debut with The Best Wrestling on the Planet in January, ROH officials have announced. The charismatic high-flyer will be in Atlanta on Jan 12 for an international television taping, and then in Concord, N.C., on Jan. 13 for Honor Reigns Supreme, which will stream live worldwide for HonorClub, in addition to all announced ROH events in the U.S.