ROH Announces Six-Man Tag Team Match For Honor ReUnited

– Ring of Honor has announced a six-man tag team match for Honor ReUnited on August 16th in Edinburgh. As you can see below, Marty Scurll and the Young Bucks will face The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez at the show, which will air live for HonorClub members:

The war between the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes has spanned months and is only getting hotter! Two of the greatest teams in ROH history battled with the lights at their the brightest for the coveted ROH World Tag Team Titles at Best In The World, a match that was indeed an instant classic.

With both teams arguably fighting at their peaks, The Briscoes, fighting champions at perhaps in their most focused, aggressive state ever, and the Young Bucks, who have gained 15 to 20 pounds of muscle in less than six months after declaring themselves heavyweights and captured New Japan’s highest tag team honor, are once again on a collision course.

They will meet in Edinburgh – but they aren’t coming alone! The Bucks team up with their co-holder of the NEVER Openweight Six-Men Tag Team Championship, “The Villain” Marty Scurll to take on The Briscoes and the ROH World Television Champion Punishment Martinez in a six-man war!

NON-TITLE

NEVER OPENWEIGHT SIX-MEN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL & IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ & ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES

A six-man clash worthy of headlining any international event has been signed when six champions enter the ring for a six-man war in Edinburgh! Former ROH World Television Champion “The Villain” Marty Scurll teams with his NEVER Openweight Six-Men Tag Team Championship partners, the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks to take on rivals ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes and ROH World Television Champion Punishment Martinez!

While the focus may understandably lie heavy on the ongoing war between the two very best teams in the world in the Briscoes and Bucks, bad blood still runs strong between Scurll and Martinez! Scurll, one of the top World Television Champions of all-time, and Martinez, the current World Television Champion, are two of the top challengers for the World Championship, as well. Scurll had Martinez’s number at 16th Anniversary but will look for revenge in this six-man war based on what Martinez did to Page, who is not in this bout because of his entry in the International Cup!

Which team will get the upper hand and pick up the victory on Night One of the International Cup? Join us LIVE in Edinburgh or watch as Honor ReUnited – Edinburgh is broadcast LIVE for HonorClub!