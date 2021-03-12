wrestling / News
ROH Announces Six-Man Tag Team Title Match for 19th Anniversary Show
Ring of Honor has announced that Shane Taylor and the Soldiers of Savagery will defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles against MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus) at the company’s 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 26.
Here’s the full release from ROH on the title match:
Shane Taylor made good on his promise to secure championship opportunities for the Soldiers of Savagery (Moses and Kaun) if they signed with Shane Taylor Promotions, and SOS wasted no time showing the wrestling world why Taylor’s belief in them is well-warranted.
Taylor and SOS will walk into the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 26 as the defending ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. They’ll make their first title defense against MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus), the team they beat for the belts last month.
STP is out to prove that its title win wasn’t a fluke, while MexiSquad is looking to get back on track and become just the second team to regain the six-man belts.
The matchup is a contrast in styles, as the hard-hitting STP has the size and power advantage, and the high-flying MexiSquad has the edge in speed and quickness.
Which of these talented trios will prevail? Join us on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!
ROH PRESENTS 19th ANNIVERSARY
FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 8 P.M. EASTERN
ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB
19th ANNIVERSARY HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS
ALREADY SIGNED:
ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH
CHAMPION RUSH vs. JAY LETHAL
GRUDGE MATCH
JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3
ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH
CHAMPION DRAGON LEE vs. TRACY WILLIAMS
ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH
CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY (MOSES & KAUN) vs. MEXISQUAD (BANDIDO, FLAMITA & REY HORUS)
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE In 2004, Lesnar Being Unhappy, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Paul Wight Recalls His Accident In the Ring After Taking Brock Lesnar’s F5
- USPTO Requiring Jon Moxley’s Written Consent For WWE Trademark On Dean Ambrose
- Joey Ryan Dismisses Lawsuit Against Pelle Primeau, CM Punk Responds