ROH Announces Tag Teams For This Weekend’s Tag Team Gauntlet

Ring of Honor has announced the teams that will compete in the special tag team gauntlet for a shot at the ROH World tag team titles this weekend. Here’s the press release:

TAG TEAMS WILL RUN THE GAUNTLET IN PORTLAND FOR SHOT AT ROH WORLD TAG TITLES

A future shot at the ROH World Tag Team Titles will be up for grabs when five teams — including one improbable pairing — compete in a gauntlet match at State of the Art in Portland,

Ore., on June 2.

In addition to The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas), The Kingdom (TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia), Coast 2 Coast (Shaheem Ali and LSG) and the team of ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor and Silas Young, ROH officials have put together a wild-card team to make the match even more compelling.

The wild-card entry brings together two competitors who certainly have no love lost between them — RUSH and Dalton Castle!

Ever since losing to RUSH in 16 seconds at G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden last month, Castle has been a loose cannon. The former ROH World Champion attacked The Boys on two occasions and cast them aside, and he also has turned his back on the fans. Castle has been taunting RUSH as well.

Could the combustible duo manage to work together long enough to win the gauntlet match and earn a tag team title shot? Perhaps Taylor and Young will prevail, giving Taylor an opportunity to become a double champion. Or will one of ROH’s established tag teams come out on top?

Join us live in Portland or streaming live for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS STATE OF THE ART (STREAMING LIVE FOR HONORCLUB)

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

BELL TIME 7 P.M. PACIFIC

VIKING PAVILION

930 SW HALL STREET

PORTLAND, OR 97201

ALREADY SIGNED:

DEFY OR DENY

ROH WORLD CHAMPION MATT TAVEN vs. PCO vs. FLIP GORDON vs. MARK HASKINS

JAY LETHAL vs. JAY BRISCOE

TAG TEAM GAUNTLET MATCH

THE BOUNCERS (BEER CITY BRUISER & BRAWLER MILONAS), TK O’RYAN & VINNY MARSEGLIA, COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM ALI & LSG), ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SHANE TAYLOR & SILAS YOUNG, RUSH & DALTON CASTLE (WILD-CARD TEAM)

JEFF COBB vs. PJ BLACK

SIGNED TO APPEAR:

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SHANE TAYLOR

MARK BRISCOE

KENNY KING

BULLY RAY

NWA NATIONAL CHAMPION COLT CABANA

THE ALLURE (ANGELINA LOVE, VELVET SKY, MANDY LEON)

JOSH WOODS