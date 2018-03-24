wrestling
ROH News: ROH App Enters Beta Testing Phase, Official Announcement For Masters of the Craft
– ROH noted on social media that the ROH app has entered the beta testing phase of development.
#HonorClub members! We are allowing exclusive access to the new #ROHapp for its beta-testing phase!
Please email [email protected] to be the first to experience the app!
iOS mobile users please provide your Apple ID
Also testing for Android mobile and TV, and Roku! pic.twitter.com/Pm4Bn6luem
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 23, 2018
– ROH has officially announced their Masters of the Craft event. They wrote:
The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Northern Virginia for the first time in more than eight years when Ring of Honor presents “Fairfax Excellence,” an international television taping, on Saturday, June 30 at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.
Tickets for the big event go on sale Wednesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. Eastern for HonorClub members and Friday, March 30 at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public.
ROH, which recently celebrated its 16th anniversary, has never been hotter. The company has been holding sold-out shows across the country and continues to tour internationally and expand its television distribution.
Fans attending “Fairfax Excellence” can expect to see current ROH World Champion Dalton Castle, Bullet Club (Cody, The Young Bucks, “The Villain” Marty Scurll and Adam Page), Jay Lethal, nine-time ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, and other top ROH and Women of Honor stars!
Don’t miss your opportunity to see the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver live!
They also announced:
ROH MASTERS OF THE CRAFT
STREAMING LIVE FOR HONORCLUB
SUNDAY, APRIL 15TH
BELL TIME @ 07:00 PM EDT
EXPRESS LIVE!
405 NEIL AVENUE
COLUMBUS, OH 43215
ALREADY SIGNED:
MAIN EVENT
DEFY OR DENY
CURRENT ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE vs. “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. BEER CITY BRUISER
FIRST BLOOD
“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. MATT TAVEN
JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM
SIGNED TO APPEAR:
CURRENT ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK)
CURRENT ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING
CURRENT ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)
THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)
COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM ALI & LSG)
THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)
ADAM PAGE
FLIP GORDON
CHEESEBURGER
SHANE TAYLOR
BULLY RAY
STARS OF WOMEN OF HONOR