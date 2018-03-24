ROH News: ROH App Enters Beta Testing Phase, Official Announcement For Masters of the Craft

– ROH noted on social media that the ROH app has entered the beta testing phase of development.

#HonorClub members! We are allowing exclusive access to the new #ROHapp for its beta-testing phase! Please email [email protected] to be the first to experience the app! iOS mobile users please provide your Apple ID Also testing for Android mobile and TV, and Roku! pic.twitter.com/Pm4Bn6luem — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 23, 2018

– ROH has officially announced their Masters of the Craft event. They wrote:

The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Northern Virginia for the first time in more than eight years when Ring of Honor presents “Fairfax Excellence,” an international television taping, on Saturday, June 30 at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.

Tickets for the big event go on sale Wednesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. Eastern for HonorClub members and Friday, March 30 at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public.

ROH, which recently celebrated its 16th anniversary, has never been hotter. The company has been holding sold-out shows across the country and continues to tour internationally and expand its television distribution.

Fans attending “Fairfax Excellence” can expect to see current ROH World Champion Dalton Castle, Bullet Club (Cody, The Young Bucks, “The Villain” Marty Scurll and Adam Page), Jay Lethal, nine-time ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, and other top ROH and Women of Honor stars!

They also announced:

ROH MASTERS OF THE CRAFT

STREAMING LIVE FOR HONORCLUB

SUNDAY, APRIL 15TH

BELL TIME @ 07:00 PM EDT

EXPRESS LIVE!

405 NEIL AVENUE

COLUMBUS, OH 43215

ALREADY SIGNED:

MAIN EVENT

DEFY OR DENY

CURRENT ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE vs. “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. BEER CITY BRUISER

FIRST BLOOD

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. MATT TAVEN

JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM

SIGNED TO APPEAR:

CURRENT ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK)

CURRENT ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

CURRENT ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM ALI & LSG)

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)

ADAM PAGE

FLIP GORDON

CHEESEBURGER

SHANE TAYLOR

BULLY RAY

STARS OF WOMEN OF HONOR