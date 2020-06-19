Various News: ROH Best of Best in the World PPV Tonight, Mr. PEC-Tacular Returning To OVW, GCW Show on Saturday

– ROH will present the Very Best of Best in the World on PPV tonight, hosted by Ian Riccaboni. The show will feature:

* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a Hybrid Fighting Rules Match (2012)

* Kevin Steen vs. Matt Hardy in a No-Disqualification Match (2013)

* ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe vs. ROH World Television Champion Jay Lethal in a Winner Take All Match (2015)

* Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong (2016)

* ROH World Television Champion KUSHIDA vs. Marty Scurll (2017)

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks (2018)

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises vs. LifeBlood (2019)

– OVW has issued the following press release, announcing that Mr. PEC-Tacular is returning to wrestling for an OVW TV special.

Big Brother alumni Mr. PEC-Tacular returns to his professional wrestling roots for OVW TV special LOUISVILLE – This week OVW television will spotlight one of its hottest alumni in Mr. PEC-Tacular Jesse Godderz with an hour-long television special broadcast nationally on the YTA Network. Godderz is best known for appearances on the hit CBS reality series Big Brother in addition to his starring role as Dylan Buckwald on the Emmy nominated Amazon Prime series Tainted Dreams. He’s also featured each year as the Summertime Santa on the CBS Daytime show The Talk. Mr. PEC-Tacular is the epitome of a star in both sports and entertainment as both an actor and globally recognized professional wrestler. “I got my start in OVW and it’s some of my greatest memories,” Godderz said. “I’m honored that this historic company would celebrate my time on the roster in such a way.” OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) is considered “the Harvard of professional wrestling” as many of its former stars including Godderz and others like John Cena and Dave Bautista went on to worldwide fame. Mr. PEC-Tacular cut his teeth in the OVW ring from 2011-2013. He won the OVW tag team championship five times and is also a former television champion. “Our alumni represent a who’s who of professional wrestling and entertainment,” OVW owner and Gladiator Sports Network CEO Al Snow said. “We were there to guide and train them from the start and we hope fans will enjoy this look back on Jesse’s career.” OVW is the longest running locally produced professional wrestling series airing in the United State. In 2020 the company will produce its 1100 episode. COVID-19 shut downs prompted OVW to tap into its 25 year library of footage with television specials as government restrictions on combat sports have not allowed professional wrestling events to resume in Kentucky where the company is based. The Mr. PEC-Tacular television special will feature some of Jesse’s greatest OVW matches and a new interview with him sharing some of his latest television projects. OVW TV airs nationally on the YTA Network Friday nights at 9pmPST/12amEST. The episode featuring Mr. Pec-Tacular will air on Friday June 19th, 2020.

– Game Changer Wrestling has announced that they will be returning to live action this Saturday at 5PM ET for a live stream on FITE. The card is below.

* Nick Gage vs. Nate Webb

* Mance Warner & Matthew Justice vs. Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar

* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Zayne

* Blake Christian vs. Myron Reed

* Effy vs. Allie Kat

* Manders vs. Chris Dickinson

* Tre Lamar vs. Lee Moriarty