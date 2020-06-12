ROH News: Best in the World Compilation Set for PPV, New HonorClub Matches, ROH TV Preview, Vincent Invades Taven’s Home

– PWInsider reports that ROH has added 50 new matches to HonorClub, including Tyler Black vs. Nigel McGuinness, American Wolves vs. Kevin Steen and El Generico, Steen vs. Claudio Castagnoli, and Brodie Lee vs. Necro Butcher in a Street Fight.

– Slex, Adam Brooks and Kellyanne are set to be on Monday’s HonorStrong podcast.

– ROH TV this weekend will focus on Silas Young and feature his matches against Jay Lethal and Kenny King, as well as 2 Guys 1 Tag vs. The Briscoes.

– Vincent invades Matt Taven’s home as their feud continues.

You used to always keep your screen door open, I just didn’t think you were stupid enough not to change. Dig what I’m sayin? @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/0XM22ZjWnN — Vincent (@TheHorrorKingVM) June 12, 2020

– ROH announced that they will air a special Best in the World compilation on PPV for $14.99 on June 19th. The show will also stream live on HonorClub. The matches on the show are:

* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a Hybrid Fighting Rules Match (2012)

* Kevin Steen vs. Matt Hardy in a No-Disqualification Match (2013)

* ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe vs. ROH World Television Champion Jay Lethal in a Winner Take All Match (2015)

* Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong (2016)

* ROH World Television Champion KUSHIDA vs. Marty Scurll (2017)

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks (2018)

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises vs. LifeBlood (2019)