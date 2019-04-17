wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Best in the World Tickets Pre-Sale Happening Now, Lio Rush Says There’s A Reason For Everything, This Week In History Features WCW Spring Stampede
– There is a pre-sale happening right now for HonorClub members for ROH Best in the World.
#ROHBITW Weekend pre-sale tickets are on sale now for all HonorClub members! Log in to your account and skip the line:
Fri June 28 (PPV) – #ROHBaltimore – @UMBCEventCenter
Sat June 29 (TV) – #ROHPhilly – @2300Arena
Purchase tickets: https://t.co/Hxxf6xtpHO pic.twitter.com/atvIbd1SG2
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 17, 2019
– Lio Rush has posted a new promo to Twitter, which you can watch below.
Maybe there’s a reason for EVERYTHING. #MOTH pic.twitter.com/7CsCcI2EJP
— Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) April 17, 2019
– WWE Network posted to Twitter that today in WWE history, Ric Flair battled Ricky Steamboat at WCW Spring Stampede 1994.
The #WCWTitle was on the line when @RicFlairNatrBoy and @REALSteamboat COLLIDED on this day in 1994 at #WCWSpringStampede! https://t.co/Ml5PBfGpg3 pic.twitter.com/SmrPwiDlud
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 17, 2019