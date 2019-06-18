The Allure vs. Kelly Klein and Jenny Rose Set for ROH Best in the World

– ROH Wrestling has announced a new women’s tag team match for the upcoming Best in The World event. The Allure’s Angelina Love and Mandy Leon will face Jenny Rose and Kelly Klein. You can check out that full announcement from ROH below.

SHOWDOWN PITTING KELLY KLEIN, JENNY ROSE AGAINST THE ALLURE SET FOR BEST IN THE WORLD IN BALTIMORE

After more than two months of tough talk and sneak attacks, The Allure will finally have to prove whether they can get it done in the ring.

The Allure’s Angelina Love and Mandy Leon, with Velvet Sky in their corner, will make their Women of Honor in-ring debut when they face WOH World Champion Kelly Klein and Jenny Rose in a grudge tag match at the Best in the World pay-per-view on June 28 in Baltimore.

The tag match was initially scheduled to take place on this past weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling,” but The Allure, in typical fashion, attacked Klein and Rose from behind before the opening bell, and the match never got underway.

Klein and Rose undoubtedly won’t be caught off guard again. In fact, the attack has only made them even more determined to not only defeat The Allure, but to beat them so badly that they never show their faces again in WOH. Klein and Rose have had their issues with each other in the past, but they’ve united for a common goal: ridding WOH of The Allure.

The Allure burst onto the scene at G1 Supercard in April before a sellout crowd in Madison Square Garden when they jumped Klein moments after she had defeated Mayu Iwatani to become the first two-time WOH World Champion. The Allure left their mark on Klein — an “A” on her forehead written in lipstick — and have done the same to Rose.

Can Klein and Rose dispose of The Allure? Or has The Allure’s reign of terror only just begun?