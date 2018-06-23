Quantcast

 

Various News: ROH Best in the World Preview, Rhyno On Edge and Christian Podcast, Christopher Daniels Praises His Own Moonsault

June 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Best in the World

– Ring of Honor has released a preview for Jay Lethal vs. KUSHIDA for the upcoming ROH Best in the World on June 29.

– WWE recently posted a tribute to the various moonsaults in WWE. Lance Storm chimed in about 2 Cold Scorpio’s moonsault, then Christopher Daniels nominated his own.

– Rhyno is the latest guest on E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness.

