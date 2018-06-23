Various News: ROH Best in the World Preview, Rhyno On Edge and Christian Podcast, Christopher Daniels Praises His Own Moonsault

– Ring of Honor has released a preview for Jay Lethal vs. KUSHIDA for the upcoming ROH Best in the World on June 29.

– WWE recently posted a tribute to the various moonsaults in WWE. Lance Storm chimed in about 2 Cold Scorpio’s moonsault, then Christopher Daniels nominated his own.

You've got to consider 2 Cold Scorpio, when you talk Moonsaults. https://t.co/tjF38Ldfb1 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 23, 2018

I’m partial to Christopher Daniels’ moonsault, but I could be accused of favoritism. https://t.co/NhGjtIQ6la — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) June 23, 2018

– Rhyno is the latest guest on E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness.