Various News: ROH Best in the World Preview, Rhyno On Edge and Christian Podcast, Christopher Daniels Praises His Own Moonsault
– Ring of Honor has released a preview for Jay Lethal vs. KUSHIDA for the upcoming ROH Best in the World on June 29.
– WWE recently posted a tribute to the various moonsaults in WWE. Lance Storm chimed in about 2 Cold Scorpio’s moonsault, then Christopher Daniels nominated his own.
What say you, @WWEUniverse? pic.twitter.com/7Hx1teIJyi
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2018
You've got to consider 2 Cold Scorpio, when you talk Moonsaults. https://t.co/tjF38Ldfb1
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 23, 2018
I’m partial to Christopher Daniels’ moonsault, but I could be accused of favoritism. https://t.co/NhGjtIQ6la
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) June 23, 2018
– Rhyno is the latest guest on E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness.
Now on @EandCPod we talk with @Rhyno313 we discuss everything from us coming up together, to him becoming ECW Champ, to him strolling around in his tightly whities… it’s a GORE-geous episode https://t.co/nufUV8t2oV pic.twitter.com/7d5L1qNnWa
— Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) June 23, 2018