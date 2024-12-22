ROH Boxing Day Brawl Taping Results (SPOILERS)

Before tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Ring of Honor taped several matches for their Boxing Day Brawl edition of ROH TV. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Harley Cameron def. Ashley Vox

* Lee Johnson (w/ EJ Nduka) def. Serpentico

* Tommy Billington & Katsuyori Shibata def. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

* Lexy Nair introduced an upset Billie Starkz, then Athena. Athena spoke about her victory at Final Battle. She said that there’s been nothing but problems with Starkz and they tried to give her guidance but she “still sucks.” She praised Lexy Nair’s work and then made her decision about who to kick out. She turned to Billie and said it’s just the two of them now, and then expelled Nair. She said she gave her a poor ring introduction at the PPV, didn’t wear a Penguin costume and almost cost her the match when she dropped a mic. Nair left. Starkz was confused but they embraced and left together.