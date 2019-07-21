ROH News: Briscoes Sign New Deals, Taven vs. Shelley Set, Mass Hysteria Card

– PWInsider reports that ROH has signed Jay and Mark Briscoe to new deals approximately three months ago. The duo was involved in a significant angle at ROH Manhattan Mayhem.

– PWInsider also reports that ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley is set for the Summer Supercard show in Toronto on August 9th.

– ROH Mass Hysteria will take place Sunday night in Lowell, MA. The full card is below.

* The Briscoes vs. The Bouncers for the ROH Tag Team Titles

* The Kingdom vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham & Alex Shelley for the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles

* Dalton Castle vs. Rush

* The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Bouncers

* Shane Taylor vs. Eli Isom for the ROH TV Title

* PJ Black vs. Silas Young

*Start of Top Prospect Tournament