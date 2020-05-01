ROH Cancels All June Events, Including Best in the World

Ring of Honor has announced that they have cancelled all of their events for June, including the ROH Best in the World PPV. Here’s a press release:

ROH CANCELS ALL JUNE LIVE EVENTS

Maintaining the commitment to making the health and safety of our fans and personnel the top priority during the COVID-19 crisis, Ring of Honor has cancelled all live events that had been scheduled for June.

The cancelled shows include live events in Dallas (June 5 at Gilley’s Dallas) and San Antonio (June 6 at The Aztec Theatre) in addition to the Best in the World pay-per-view in Baltimore (June 19 at UMBC Event Center).

Ticket-holders for the Dallas event will receive a refund via the credit card they made the purchase with. Anyone who purchased a ticket to the San Antonio or Baltimore events through Ticketmaster with a credit card will receive an automatic refund. Those who purchased a ticket with cash directly from the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio or UMBC Event Center box office in Baltimore will need to contact the venues about a refund.

Ring of Honor appreciates your understanding through these difficult times as everyone does their part in helping stop the spread of the virus. ROH will continue to provide timely updates related to live touring plans going forward.

The entire ROH staff, talent and partners remain committed to providing daily and weekly content on all platforms. Please stay tuned to all ROH digital channels and ROHWrestling.com to keep up with the “Best Professional Wrestling on the Planet.”

Here’s how you can stay up-to-date and continue enjoying ROH with the entire Honor Nation:

* #WatchROH television every week on your local Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned station, Regional Sports Network, Fite TV, ROH App, or ROHWrestling.com. ROH will continue to release new episodes of ROH television featuring historic matches and footage that has never been seen before!

* Subscribe to the ROH YouTube channel as it continues to be updated with more exclusive content.

* Follow ROH on social media:

— TW: @ringofhonor

— IG: @ringofhonor

— FB: Ringofhonor

* Visit ROHWestling.com for news, polls, merchandise and other updates.

* Engage with all of your favorite stars on social media! ?Click HERE for our Directory?!

* Listen to the new ROHStrong Podcast, available on most podcast platforms.

Please contact [email protected] for all of your ROH and ROH HonorClub questions.

Keep safe and stay #ROHStrong!