WWE News: ROH Champion Dalton Castle Joins Chris Jericho’s Cruise, Smackdown Social media Score, Drake Maverick Tells Jack Gallagher to get Proper Wrestling Gear

– It was announced today that ROH Champion Dalton Castle will be part of Chris Jericho’s Cruise in October…

The World Champ @theDALTONcastle doubles as a cruise director this October on the @jericho_cruise! Book it now, maaan at https://t.co/SPwlGn0AzQ! pic.twitter.com/1E2BewoY75 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 14, 2018

– Last night’s WWE Smackdown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind America’s Next Top Model. Smackdown had a total of 831,000 interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week (56,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 689,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 86,000 unique interactions on Twitter). This is down from the January 30th episode, which had a total of 1.135 million interactions (161,000 interactions on Facebook, 846,000 interactions on Instagram and 127,000 interactions on Twitter).

[Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– On last night’s WWE 205 Live, GM Drake demanded that Jack Gallagher return to wearing proper wrestling gear next week. They had the following exchange on Twitter…