ROH Announces Chardonnay Return for Honor United Tour

– ROH Wrestling announced on its official website that Chardonnay is going to make her Women of Honor return for ROH’s United Tour in England later this summer. You can check out the full Honor United announcement, ticket information and details below.

CHARDONNAY MAKES HER WOMEN OF HONOR RETURN IN EDINBURGH AND DONCASTER

International wrestling star Chardonnay makes her Women of Honor return in Edinburgh and Doncaster on the Honor Re-United Tour! Chardonnay took Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai to the limit in Doncaster this past May, and impressed Women of Honor officials so much that she has been signed to compete again!

Chardonnay debuted in September 2014 after training under Robbie Brookside and has become one of the most well-traveled stars in wrestling, competing in her native UK and across the globe in Japan for STARDOM! Chardonnay finishes opponents off with the Tower of London and showed on the Honor United Tour she is a force to be reckoned with!

Who will she face? Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com for more details! Be there in Edinburgh and Doncaster, or watch live as Honor Re-United is being broadcast for HonorClub for the Women of Honor return of Chardonnay, the debuts of Kay Lee Ray and her fellow countrywoman Viper, and the first round of the inaugural ROH International Cup!

Thursday, August 16 – Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Edinburgh, Scotland – 7:00pm GMT

Saturday, August 18 – Doncaster Dome

Doncaster, England – 5:30pm GMT

