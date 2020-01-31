ROH Confirms Matches For Supercard of Honor, Past vs. Present

ROH has confirmed that Jay White vs. Marty Scurll will happen at ROH Supercard of Honor on April 4. The announcement reads:

It’ll be “Villain” versus “Switchblade” in an international dream match at Supercard of Honor on April 4 in Lakeland, Fla.!

Marty Scurll shocked the wrestling world by showing up at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s show in Raleigh, N.C., earlier this week and challenging White to a match at Supercard of Honor. White released a video this morning accepting the challenge.

White, the leader of Bullet Club, accused Scurll, a former Bullet Club member, of challenging him as a means of attempting to regain relevance.

“You see how Bullet Club is the best that it’s ever been with me at the forefront and you, Marty, nowhere to be seen,” White said with a smirk. “So you want to challenge the man that single-handedly sold out Madison Square Garden, and you want me to come to Ring of Honor and breathe life back into the place that you call home. … At Supercard of Honor, you’re on.”

Both Scurll and White have outstanding resumes. White, a native of New Zealand, is a former IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental and U.S. champion. Scurll, hailing from

Cambridge, England, has won titles all over the world, including the ROH World Television Title and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

Their paths have crossed on a few occasions over the years, but Supercard of Honor will mark the first time Scurll and White have faced each other with the eyes of the entire wrestling world upon them.

Meanwhile, ROH has also signed Scurll and Flip Gordon against Alex Shelley and Matt Sydal for ROH Past vs. Present on March 14 in Las Vegas.