ROH Confirms World Title Match For Final Battle

Ring of Honor has now confirmed that Bandido will defend the ROH World title against Jonathan Gresham at Final Battle on December 11.

JONATHAN GRESHAM GETS HIS SHOT AT ROH WORLD CHAMPION BANDIDO AT FINAL BATTLE

After his huge win over Brody King at Honor For All, Jonathan Gresham has moved into the No. 1 spot in the ROH World Title rankings and will challenge champion Bandido in the main event at Final Battle on Dec. 11 in Baltimore.

Bandido and Gresham have been in the ring together several times but this will be the first-ever one-on-one meeting between the sensational luchador and outstanding technician.

Gresham dominated the Pure division after leading the charge to resurrect it last year. He won the Pure Title Tournament and held the championship for a year before losing it to Josh Woods at Death Before Dishonor two months ago.

Gresham subsequently announced that he was leaving the Pure division and setting his sights on the ultimate prize — the ROH World Championship.

“The Octopus” wasted no time proving that he belonged in the ROH World Title division by defeating the monstrous King, who has rarely been pinned during his three years in ROH and has victories over former ROH World Champions Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle and former ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor.

Bandido reached the pinnacle when he defeated the nearly undefeatable RUSH for the ROH World Title at Best in the World in July.

“The Most Wanted” has been a fighting champion, making successful title defenses against King, EC3 and Demonic Flamita in a Four Corner Survival Match, former ROH World Champion Matt Taven, Flip Gordon and Alex Zayne.

Will Gresham fulfill what he believes is his destiny? Or will Bandido continue to reign supreme?

Join us live in Baltimore, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS FINAL BATTLE: END OF AN ERA PAY-PER-VIEW

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

BELL TIME: 7 P.M. ET

CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS UMBC EVENT CENTER)

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 21250

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION BANDIDO vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS THE OGK (MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT) vs. THE BRISCOES

GRUDGE MATCH

SHANE TAYLOR vs. KENNY KING