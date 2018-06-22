ROH Contemplating Legal Action Over Losing Madison Square Garden Date Due to WWE

– ROH is reportedly considering the possibility of legal action after WWE was involved in Madison Square Garden cancelling their show at the venue. Yesterday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that the company is “contemplating legal action” after a WWE official (not Vince McMahon) called MSG and told them to cancel the show. The report notes that “there’s a lot of unhappiness going around” about it.

The report adds that the Garden approached Ring of Honor and not the other way around. The site said that the Garden was looking for someone to run dates because WWE was not running enough in the arena.