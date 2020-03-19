ROH COO Confirms Plans For a Weekly Live Show This Year

Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff has confirmed in a new interview that they’re planning to debut a weekly ROH TV program. Koff spoke with Wrestling Inc and addressed the reports that such a deal might be on the way. Some highlights from the interview are below:

On the reports of a ROH weekly series: “We are always looking at that and we have a plan on the table to look at a more weekly version. We don’t have a start date yet but it is this year. Those rumors are not necessarily rumors as they’re closer to fact than not. But we’ll have to see how [the ripple effect of COVID-19] transpires and if they affect us moving back that date. But it’s definitely one of our goals.”

On the wrestling industry canceling events amid the COVID-19 pandemic: “It’s not just pro wrestling as we can’t be so insular to look at it from that perspective. It’s the world right now and all we can be is humble at this time and think about all of the people, nations and businesses being affected. Wrestling is being affected, there’s no doubt about it. It is my business and you know how much I love it, but it seems small compared to the bigger picture.”