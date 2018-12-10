ROH COO Joe Koff Comments On Rumors Of The Elite Leaving Promotion

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, ROH COO Joe Koff spoke about the rumors that The Elite will be leaving Ring of Honor to start their own promotion All Elite Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On the rumors about the Elite: “I read what you read. I wish I could say I had the inside on that. They’ve had great success in working together and I only hope that the continue to have that success because they deserve that kind of success. I really don’t know what that means yet because they haven’t announced anything. Until that time comes, to speculate on that would be senseless.”

On the talent that could fill the void: “Marty [Scurll] is up in there. Jay Lethal is up in there. Jeff Cobb is an extremely exciting performer, I love watching him. Flip Gordon. Matt Taven. I could probably go deeper than five. We have no shortage of talent which is why ROH is so exciting to me and we always deliver a product. We wrestle a brand. We wrestle a style. Regardless of who’s wrestling that brand or style, the fans’ expectations have always been met.”