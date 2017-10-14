ROH COO Joe Koff Confirms When Daniel Bryan’s Contract Will End

In an interview with The AV Club, ROH COO Joe Koff spoke about a variety of topics and confirmed that Daniel Bryan’s contract will be up in September 2018. This news broke earlier this month. Here are highlights:

On if the term ‘indie wrestling’ is insulting: “I don’t see it as pejorative at all. When we bought the company from Cary Silkin back in 2011, Ring Of Honor was considered one of the top independents in the country. We’ll always be labeled as that because that’s how we’re remembered, and sometimes memories are much stronger than present tense. But I hardly look at us as an independent promotion. We’re in the middle of a four-day, four-city tour. We have weekly television. We have incredibly distribution. We’re on internationally. I don’t think we’ll ever get that [indie connotation] out of the hardcore fan’s mind. I’m not insulted by it by any means. But when you lump everything into that category, then we’re either at the top of that category or we shouldn’t be included in it at all.”

On the odds that Daniel Bryan will be in ROH when his contract expires: “I’m not gonna give you odds, I wouldn’t even know how to set those. Bryan’s under contract with the WWE, from what I understand, until September 2018. If he chooses not to renew that contract, and he is able to wrestle from a health standpoint, I would welcome him. It would be a triumphant return. I think we would be the right place for him, the right fan appreciation, the right respect from the industry plus management plus everybody. But there’s so many variables in that. Even though it’s not far away, a year in wrestling is a long period of time. But he is more than welcomed to come back and I would love to have him on our roster.”

On if NJPW’s US expansion affects their working relationship: “I love our relationship with New Japan as evidence by what we’re seeing in the center of our country this weekend. They’re a very viable, vibrant, robust promotion. They had a successful show in Long Beach and I was thrilled for it. We did a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff to help them. We have a very solid partnership, one that’s based on respect and integrity. Their philosophy and style of booking is very similar to ours. Together the two make for a stronger in-ring promotion. But they did two shows in U.S., and they have a nice clearance on AXS-TV. Not to take anything away from the quality and what they represent, but quite frankly, ROH has helped them in exposing their talent and exposing their people to a broader audience. We’re over-the-air carrier, you don’t need to pay to get us. If a New Japan star is working on Ring Of Honor television, they’re getting to see that for free. So I think the relationship is mutually beneficial.

You know, something I was thinking over last set of days is that I’m asked about WWE, I’m asked about New Japan. I get it. But I wonder if the press is asking in Japan whether Ring Of Honor is the reason why New Japan is so great. And I’m speculating in my mind, because The Bullet Club, The Young Bucks are American. Marty Scurll, English. Their success in New Japan is branded in a lot of non-Japanese wrestlers. So maybe on the other side of the world, maybe they’re asked the same question. Is it that New Japan is why Ring Of Honor is so good right now? Or is it Ring Of Honor because New Japan is so good right now? I don’t know that matters. What matters is we have a relationship that complements both promotions because everyone’s on the same page. That’s what everyone should be talking about: how to build a relationship, whether one is doing it for the other or not.”