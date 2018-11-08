ROH COO Joe Koff Praises Sinclair For Support of Company

– Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff issued a statement praising Sinclair Broadcast Group’s support of ROH after comments made during Sinclair’s earnings call. PWInsider reached out to Koff about SBG CEO Chris Ripley’s comments, in which he said that ROH is an “unpolished gem” that has potential.

Koff said, “Sinclair has been nothing short of incredible in their support and enthusiasm for our product. In just a few years, they have invested significant time and energy in expanding the scope and reach of Ring of Honor to a global audience. What makes Ring of Honor unique is our investment into our fans to help grow the massive grassroots support that has been the backbone of Ring of Honor since the very beginning. We are focused on continuing to improve our product by creating better programming and content– through exciting live events and our over-the-top distribution network HonorClub– for our fans, and providing a platform where our male and female athletes can showcase their talents and thrive within this industry.”