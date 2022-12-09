wrestling / News

ROH News: Countdown To Final Battle Video Online, Briscoes & Ian Riccaboni Hype PPV

December 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Final Battle Image Credit: ROH

– ROH Final Battle airs on Saturday, and the Countdown video is now online. You can check out the video below previewing the show’s card:

– The Briscoes and Ian Riccaboni took to Twitter to hype Saturday’s PPV, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Final Battle, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading