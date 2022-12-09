wrestling / News
ROH News: Countdown To Final Battle Video Online, Briscoes & Ian Riccaboni Hype PPV
– ROH Final Battle airs on Saturday, and the Countdown video is now online. You can check out the video below previewing the show’s card:
– The Briscoes and Ian Riccaboni took to Twitter to hype Saturday’s PPV, as you can see below:
Is it Saturday yet?????#FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/N0v4GN1QlH
— DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) December 9, 2022
✅️ All-time Final Battle attendance record
✅️ All the titles on the line
✅️ First-ever Double Dog Collar match in @ringofhonor
Only thing we're missing?
✅️ You
Join us tomorrow afternoon, 4 PM ET!
Tickets: https://t.co/YpYGmNbffh
Broadcast @ppv_com @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/l2GbTNGET5
— Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) December 9, 2022
