The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: ROH Death Before Dishonor Preview, Can Rush Save ROH?

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 53. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview ROH Death Before Dishonor 2019 and question whether Rush as champion can save ROH, review the NJPW Destruction in Kobe event, look into the curious claims that Baron Corbin has become an all-time great, and more. The show is approximately 87-minutes long.

* Intro

* NJPW Destruction in Kobe Review: 2:45

* Can We Talk About Baron Corbin? (and his alleged greatness): 30:35

* Looking Into Possible Opponents For Triple H in Saudi Arabia: 46:45

* ROH Death Before Dishonor Preview, Can Rush Save ROH Or Is It Too Late?: 54:55

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play