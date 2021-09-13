ROH Death Before Dishonor Results: World Title Defended In Four-Way Match, More

ROH Death Before Dishonor saw some new champions crowned, the World Title defended and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

Honor Rumble: Alex Zayne def. 15 other men to win a ROH World Title shot.

* Dalton Castle def. Eli Isom.

* Taylor Rust def. Jake Atlas

* Violence Unlimited (Tony Deppen, Homicide, & Chris Dickinson) vs. LSG. Lee Moriarty, & John Walters.

* The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennettt) def. The Briscoes.

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods def. Jonathan Gresham win win the title.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions def. La Faccion Ingoblernable to retain.

* ROH Women’s Title Match: Rok-C def. Miranda Alize.

* ROH Championship Match: Bandido def. Demonic Flamita, Brody King, and EC3. EC3 was eliminated by DQ after hitting Flamita with a chair, King eliminated Flamita, and then Bandido pinned King to retain.

After the match, The Foundation came down and celebrated, after which Vincent and his posse came out and applauded to build to his future title shot.