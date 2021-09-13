wrestling / News
ROH Death Before Dishonor Results: World Title Defended In Four-Way Match, More
ROH Death Before Dishonor saw some new champions crowned, the World Title defended and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
Honor Rumble: Alex Zayne def. 15 other men to win a ROH World Title shot.
What a return!!! @AriSterlingWWE gets a future ROH World Title shot! #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/TH9Vy2HpJ2
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 12, 2021
* Dalton Castle def. Eli Isom.
🤩 #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/rGo1BHkEqq
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021
* Taylor Rust def. Jake Atlas
. @_TaylorRust gets the win! #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/ilGXMehHGb
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021
* Violence Unlimited (Tony Deppen, Homicide, & Chris Dickinson) vs. LSG. Lee Moriarty, & John Walters.
. @theleemoriarty on fire!!! This match is insane! Tune in now on PPV or HonorClub! #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/05bMU8Mikg
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021
* The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennettt) def. The Briscoes.
GO CHICKEN GO! 🐔 #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/Y6ynou2SKL
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods def. Jonathan Gresham win win the title.
AND NEW ROH PURE CHAMPION @WoodsIsTheGoods!!!! #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/hGjgSJx55w
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021
* ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions def. La Faccion Ingoblernable to retain.
Incoming!! @ProlificMoses #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/b8ZQrRdbpo
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021
* ROH Women’s Title Match: Rok-C def. Miranda Alize.
The ladies are going AT 👏 IT 👏
HUNGRY FOR GOLD 🏆
🤩 #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/EhNIiyxTsF
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021
* ROH Championship Match: Bandido def. Demonic Flamita, Brody King, and EC3. EC3 was eliminated by DQ after hitting Flamita with a chair, King eliminated Flamita, and then Bandido pinned King to retain.
AND STILL ROH WORLD CHAMPION @bandidowrestler! #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/n1BTtk6dIS
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021
After the match, The Foundation came down and celebrated, after which Vincent and his posse came out and applauded to build to his future title shot.
More Trending Stories
- Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
- WWE Also Quietly Shut Down Its UK Company, More Details On End of Japan Company
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling
- Jim Ross On Why He’s Not a Fan Of ‘Cool’ Heels In Wrestling, Formation Of nWo In WCW