wrestling / News

ROH Death Before Dishonor Set For July

June 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Image Credit: ROH

ROH has announced the date and location of this year’s Death Before Dishonor. The company announced on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage that ROH Death Before Dishonor will take place on July 21st in Trenton, New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale on June 9th at 10 AM ET for the show. No matches have yet been announced.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Death Before Dishonor, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading