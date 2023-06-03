wrestling / News
ROH Death Before Dishonor Set For July
June 2, 2023 | Posted by
ROH has announced the date and location of this year’s Death Before Dishonor. The company announced on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage that ROH Death Before Dishonor will take place on July 21st in Trenton, New Jersey.
Tickets go on sale on June 9th at 10 AM ET for the show. No matches have yet been announced.
As announced on #AEWRampage, our next PPV #DeathBeforeDishonor will take place on Friday July 21st in Trenton, NJ at the Cure Insurance Arena!#ROHDBD Tickets on sale Friday, June 9th at 10am ET!https://t.co/jzp8mHNJ5V | https://t.co/LIl1HoEDuW pic.twitter.com/fkkCfPhHUN
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 3, 2023
