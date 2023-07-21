ROH Death Before Dishonor Reportedly Underwent Several Card Changes

ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place on Friday, and a new report details some of the changes that took place from the original card. Fightful Select reports that the original plans for the show were Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston, which were rematches from ROH Supercard Of Honor.

That was changed due to a variety of issues, notably the fact that Joe was planning for time off from AEW and ROH which led to his not being scheduled for the show. Enter the SAG-AFTRA strike, which led to Joe being available again as his media and San Diego Comic Con appearances for Peacock’s Twisted Metal series are no longer taking place. The strike means that in addition to a half to production, SAG-AFTRA members are not allowed to promote any upcoming struck work and so Joe was suddenly available for the show, which led to his being booked against Dalton Castle.

When Joe was unscheduled for the PPV and Kingston was booked for the G1 Climax, the plans consolidated into Mark Briscoe vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title. That in turn was scuttled after Briscoe sustained a knee injury that will require surgery, which led to Castagnoli vs. PAC being put together a couple of weeks ago and getting finalized after AEW Blood & Guts.