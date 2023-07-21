ROH Death Before Dishonor: Zero Hour Pre-Show Online

ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place tonight, and the Zero Hour pre-show is online. You can check out the livestream below for the pre-show, which starts at 7 PM ET and includes the following matches before the main card:

* Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Anthony Henry & JD Drake

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Trish Adora

* AR Fox vs. Shane Taylor

* Josh Woods vs. Tracy Williams

411 has coverage of the main card starting at 7:30 PM ET.