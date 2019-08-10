wrestling / News
ROH News: Possible Spoiler on Death Before Dishonor Main Event, Notes for Summer Supercard, Full AJ Styles vs. Adam Cole Match Video
– PWInsider reports that the expected main event for ROH Death Before Dishonor is ROH champion Matt Taven vs. RUSH. The event is scheduled for September 27. It will be held at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.
– Also, PWInsider states that the attendance for last night’s ROH Summer Supercard show was a little over 1,000 people. A fan who was there at ringside reportedly had a medical episode and passed out during the main event. The fan received attention from medical professionals and is said to be OK. Also, the CMLL trios bout apparently got some great reactions.
– Ring of Honor released a full match video this week featuring AJ Styles vs. Adam Cole from All-Star Extravaganza IV in 2014. You can check it out below.
