wrestling / News
ROH Debuts New ‘First Match in ROH’ YouTube Show
May 20, 2020 | Posted by
ROH has debuted a new show, “First Match in ROH” with the first episode online featuring Matt Taven. You can see the video below of Taven looking back at his first match in the companys. The description of the episode is:
ROH Grand Slam Champion Matt Taven looks back on his first match in ROH all the way back in 2010!
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Explains Why He Thinks AEW Is Full of Politics, Says He Wouldn’t Go Into Wrestling If He Could Do It All Over Again
- CM Punk Discusses Asking Steve Austin To Give Him The Stunner, How Match With Austin Almost Happened
- Eric Bischoff on If Brock Lesnar Has Been Worth What WWE Has Spent on Him, If Lesnar Will Come Back Again
- Remembering Larry Csonka: Past & Present 411 Writers Pay Tribute To A Legend