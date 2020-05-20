wrestling / News

ROH Debuts New ‘First Match in ROH’ YouTube Show

May 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Taven ROH

ROH has debuted a new show, “First Match in ROH” with the first episode online featuring Matt Taven. You can see the video below of Taven looking back at his first match in the companys. The description of the episode is:

ROH Grand Slam Champion Matt Taven looks back on his first match in ROH all the way back in 2010!

