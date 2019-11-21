ROH Announces February 2020 Shows for Nashville and St. Louis

– Ring of Honor Wrestling has announced that the promotion will be returning to Nashville in February 2020. Also, ROH will be making its debut in St. Louis, Missouri. You can check out the full announcement on the upcoming shows below.

ROH RETURNS TO NASHVILLE, DEBUTS IN ST. LOUIS IN FEBRUARY!

This February, Ring of Honor is bringing “The Best Wrestling on the Planet” back to Nashville, Tenn., and making its much-anticipated debut in the St. Louis area.

Ring of Honor returns to the historic Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 28 and then appears for the first time at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo., on Saturday, Feb. 29.

