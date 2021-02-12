ROH Files For New Visas For Multiple Wrestlers

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ring of Honor has filed for new visas for Bestia del Ring, Rey Horus, Dragon Lee, Flamita, Bandido and Rush. This likely means that they have all signed new deals or are close to doing so.

ROH previously announced that Bestia, Rush and Lee had already signed. With Lee and Rush, the deals were options included with last year’s contracts. Sinclair is likely still giving financial backing, as Rush and Lee had higher contract numbers than they could get anywhere else. The deals were higher than what WWE offered. There were some in AEW not high on Lee because of the NJPW show in 2018 where he broke the neck of Hiromu Takahashi.