ROH Announces No. 1 Contender’s Tournament for World Title Shot at Final Battle

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced a new tournament that will crown the No. 1 contender for the ROH world title for this year’s Final Battle event. It will be an eight-man tournament. The winner will face ROH World champion at Final Battle 2019.

The tournament kicks off with the upcoming Death Before Dishonor card on Friday, September 27. The rest of the first-round matches will be held at Death Before Dishonor Fallout on Saturday, August 28.

Final Battle will be held in Baltimore, Maryland on December 13. You can check out the full announcement below.