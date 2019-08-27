wrestling / News
ROH Announces No. 1 Contender’s Tournament for World Title Shot at Final Battle
– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced a new tournament that will crown the No. 1 contender for the ROH world title for this year’s Final Battle event. It will be an eight-man tournament. The winner will face ROH World champion at Final Battle 2019.
The tournament kicks off with the upcoming Death Before Dishonor card on Friday, September 27. The rest of the first-round matches will be held at Death Before Dishonor Fallout on Saturday, August 28.
Final Battle will be held in Baltimore, Maryland on December 13. You can check out the full announcement below.
HUGE TOURNAMENT TO DETERMINE ROH WORLD TITLE CHALLENGER AT FINAL BATTLE BEGINS IN LAS VEGAS
One of the most important tournaments in Ring of Honor history begins next month to determine who challenges for the richest prize in the sport at ROH’s biggest show of the year.
Eight top contenders will compete in a single-elimination tournament, with the winner facing the ROH World Champion (currently Matt Taven) at the Final Battle pay-per-view in Baltimore on Dec. 13.
First-round matches will take place at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, Sept. 27 and Death Before Dishonor Fallout on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The competitors in the No. 1 contender’s tournament and the date, location and ticket information for the semifinals and finals will be announced later this week on ROHWrestling.com.
Join us live in Las Vegas for the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view and Death Before Dishonor Fallout or streaming for HonorClub to watch the No. 1 contender’s tournament first-round matches and many more exciting matchups!
